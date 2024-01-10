Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BG opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

