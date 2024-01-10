Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. O-I Glass accounts for about 1.5% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of O-I Glass worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OI. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in O-I Glass by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Credit Suisse Group cut O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

