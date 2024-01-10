Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. MGIC Investment accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth $176,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,281,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

About MGIC Investment



MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.



