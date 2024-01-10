ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.