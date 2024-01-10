Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200,968 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. 5,218,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

