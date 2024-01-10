Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 107,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 589,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

