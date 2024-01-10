ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16,543.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,366,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,089,000 after buying an additional 420,612 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

