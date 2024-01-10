OneSpan Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpan in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OSPN opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OneSpan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 453,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

