Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after acquiring an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

