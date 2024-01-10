Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $823.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $544.95 and a one year high of $841.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $805.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.05.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

