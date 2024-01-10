Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,656 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

