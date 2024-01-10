Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,745 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 68.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 200.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 36,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MNST opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

