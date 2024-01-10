Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,676 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.