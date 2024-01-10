Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.07 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,173 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PG&E by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,747,000 after buying an additional 4,994,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

PG&E Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCG opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

