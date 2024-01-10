Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $393.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.30. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

