Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

