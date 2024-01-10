Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,231 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after purchasing an additional 170,088 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Get Our Latest Report on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.