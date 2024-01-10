Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 91,811 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,811 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 125.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 223,877 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.