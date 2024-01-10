Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,425 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $234,761,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after buying an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1,582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,319,000 after buying an additional 1,369,627 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

