O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $931.55. 124,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,156. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $963.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

