Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 5.8%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.51. 1,165,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,906,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSCR

Oscar Health Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oscar Health by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.