Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. 1,074,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,897. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

