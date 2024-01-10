Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $150.65. The stock had a trading volume of 186,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,220. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Read Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.