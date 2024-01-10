PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading Up 6%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 1,057,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,624,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

