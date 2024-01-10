Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 3.3% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $4,052,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $85,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,561,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,148,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.