Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 3.3% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,561,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,148,320. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

