Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

