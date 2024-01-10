Parkland (TSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.23

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$45.23 and last traded at C$45.14, with a volume of 217570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.15.

Parkland Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 3.3707038 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

