Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 397 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,377,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.64. 15,171,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,317,414. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

