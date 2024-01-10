Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 506 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 79.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $629.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,155. The company has a market cap of $598.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $637.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

