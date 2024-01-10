Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.41% of Ingevity worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 364.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 25.8% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 11.6% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,666,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. 49,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,978. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

