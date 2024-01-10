Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $107.28. 1,039,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,192. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

