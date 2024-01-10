Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 112 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 121.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after buying an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.42. 234,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,904. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.