Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 223 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after buying an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,800,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

