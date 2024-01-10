Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 223 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,407. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

