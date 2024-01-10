Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 477 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after buying an additional 549,861 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,727,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.11. 2,220,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,839. The company has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

