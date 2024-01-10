Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. 3,898,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,130,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

