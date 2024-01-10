Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Ashland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. 65,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.99. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $112.71.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

