Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.15% of A. O. Smith worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $80.66. 272,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

