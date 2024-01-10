Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

RSG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.80. 193,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $167.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.