Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,007,000 after buying an additional 96,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 530,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,490. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

