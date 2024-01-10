Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,044,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,007,000 after buying an additional 96,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. 530,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,490. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $268.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Planet Fitness's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

