Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.37. 1,977,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

