Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB remained flat at $84.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,667. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

