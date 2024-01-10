Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $122.62. 414,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.39. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

