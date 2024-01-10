Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.80. 193,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,899. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.82 and a 200 day moving average of $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

