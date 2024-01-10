Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.76 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,526,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

