Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.77 Million Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 1,837.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 625,020 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 33.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after acquiring an additional 427,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 1,112.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 210,545 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Insider Activity at Ashland

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Get Our Latest Report on ASH

Ashland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 65,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.