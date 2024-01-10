Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.89 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.09. 589,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.78. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 138.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

