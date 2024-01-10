Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $607.90. The stock had a trading volume of 411,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,445. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.22 and a twelve month high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $575.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.32. The company has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

